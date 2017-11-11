Knights set monthly breakfast

RANTOUL — Knights of Columbus, Rantoul, will serve breakfast to the public the second Sunday of each month (except December) through Mothers Day at St. Malachy School.

The all-you-can-eat breakfasts, to be served from 8-11 a.m., will be held Nov. 12, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11, April 8 and May 13.

Donations for the meal will be taken at the door.

St. Malachy School is located at 340 E. Belle Ave.