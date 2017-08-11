Rec Department plans Four Winds Casino trip

RANTOUL — Rantoul Recreation Department will host a trip to Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Mich., Monday, Nov. 20.
The bus will leave the recreation building at 8 a.m. Participants must be 21 to attend.
Registration is required by Friday, Nov. 10. Call 217-893-5700 for more information.
