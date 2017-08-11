Rantoul church sets Sunday concert

RANTOUL — Rantoul First United Methodist Church will host the River of Life Band in concert.

The performance is set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at The Gathering Place, located just east of the church.

A potluck dinner will follow. Everyone is asked to bring a dish to pass. The concert and dinner are open to everyone.

An offering will be taken.

The church is located at 200 S. Century Blvd.



