Shop Rantoul First program to be unveiled Thursday

RANTOUL — A kickoff to the Shop Rantoul First program will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office downtown.

This marks the second year of the program, which is a partnership between the chamber and the village of Rantoul.

Chamber Executive Director Belynda Allen said the program has been expanded this year. The program last year focused on retail. This year it will focus on all local businesses.

“We want to show the people in Rantoul and surrounding communities the great businesses we have here and get the word out about special things that we offer,” Allen said.

Different local businesses are featured each day on the Shop Rantoul First Facebook page.

At the open house Thursday, the program will be explained. Funding provided from the village will be used to advertise in local and area media to promote and encourage residents to shop in town.

Refreshments will be available.

Chamber membership is not required to attend.

