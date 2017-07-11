Rantoul auto dealer sets fundraiser for high school

RANTOUL — Shields Auto Center will hold a Drive 4Ur School event with a goal of raising $6,000 for Rantoul Township High School.
The drive is scheduled from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the high school. Use the boys gym entrance.
For every 2018 Ford vehicle driven by the public, Shields will donate $20 to the high school.
Drive 4Ur School will be staffed by volunteers from the high school and students’ families.
Shields Auto Center held a similar event in the past that raised $3,000. This time, the goal is to double that amount.
Shields Auto Center is the only area dealer awarded the Drive 4Ur School event. A test drive requires a valid driver’s license. Only one test drive per household is allowed.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.