Rantoul auto dealer sets fundraiser for high school

RANTOUL — Shields Auto Center will hold a Drive 4Ur School event with a goal of raising $6,000 for Rantoul Township High School.

The drive is scheduled from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the high school. Use the boys gym entrance.

For every 2018 Ford vehicle driven by the public, Shields will donate $20 to the high school.

Drive 4Ur School will be staffed by volunteers from the high school and students’ families.

Shields Auto Center held a similar event in the past that raised $3,000. This time, the goal is to double that amount.

Shields Auto Center is the only area dealer awarded the Drive 4Ur School event. A test drive requires a valid driver’s license. Only one test drive per household is allowed.





