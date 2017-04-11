Kicking up their heels: Gordyville regional finals rodeo this weekend

Gordyville USA employee James Kennedy, Rantoul, cleans banners on Thursday while preparing for this weekend's International Pro Rodeo Central Regional Finals. Competition will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

GIFFORD — Cowboys and cowgirls have taken over the Gordyville USA Arena in Gifford for the International Professional Rodeo Association Central Region Finals.

Athletes have been competing in events throughout the summer on the road to Gifford.

“Gordyville is a great facility for rodeo,” rodeo organizer Mike Latting said. “The arena is set up for our various events and for ease of handling livestock.”

Competitors with the highest points in the standings after this weekend will advance to the International Finals Rodeo Jan. 19-21 at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

Rodeo action got under way Friday night, but the buckaroos will still be on display at 7 p.m. Saturay, Nov. 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

Tickets are available at the door. Here’s more:

Fans will be able to see eight different IPRA events, with up to 10 competitors in bareback riding, steer wrestling, girls breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, girls’ barrel racing, tie-down roping, team roping and bull riding.

The girls breakaway roping event is new to the circuit. Breakaway roping features a calf and one mounted rider. It is a variation of calf roping where a calf is roped, but not thrown and tied.

There’s a chance to see a cowboy described by Latting as “a living legend.” Shawn Minor of Camden, Ohio, originally from Nebraska, is a 23-time world champion who competes in bareback riding and saddle bronc riding. He is the world record-holder for the most world titles in bareback riding.

There’s more than just rodeo competitions going on. A Western trade show is set up inside the arena, and kids from Illinois and Oklahoma will be taking part in miniature bull riding.

And the Scott Marek Band is scheduled to play country and western favorites after the Saturday night rodeo. Doors open two hours before start time. Information: 217-568-7117,

