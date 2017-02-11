PAXTON — Tri-County Players will present “Nuncrackers, the Nunsense Christmas Musical,” Nov. 10-12 and 17-19 at Market Street Theatre, Paxton.

The play features the little sisters of Hoboken and the children of Mount St. Helens School in their first “televised” Christmas special.

The sisters and students share their unique version of the Christmas story through song and dance. There will be a comic special performance of the Nutcracker Suite, which is slightly derailed when the star performer is injured and the convent’s sisters and Father Virgil fill in.

The songs and stories take the audience from country to Broadway to gospel and carols.

Directed by Tom Janowski, with musical director Chuck Belanger, the cast includes Beth Zabel, Pam Herriott, Alisa Willis, Tammy Belanger and Sherry Janowski as the sisters, Greg Herriott as Father Virgil, Xander Fortenberry as the deacon, and Natalie Kester, Allyson Wright, Siana Bouchard and Grace McCoy as the students.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 10, 11, 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. on Sundays, Nov. 12 and 19. Call the theater, 120 N. Market St. in Paxton, at 379-7028 for reservations. Walk-ins are welcome.



