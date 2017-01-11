Bellflower women in WWII to be program topic

BELLFLOWER — A program titled, “A Small Town in a BIG War – Bellflower Women in WWII at Home and in the Services” will be presented in Bellflower.

Laura Zimmerman will speak on the subject at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Bellflower Christian Church.

Bellflower Genealogical and Historical Society will sponsor the program.

Refreshments will be included. The event is open to the public.



