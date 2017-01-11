Activities scheduled at Potomac Public Library

POTOMAC — Activities ranging from a senior citizen mini fair to painting parties are on tap at Potomac Public Library.

Older adults in the Potomac area are invited to the senior citizen mini fair from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Potomac Public Library.

Representatives from CRIS Healthy Aging Center of Danville, the Bluegrass Fire Protection District, Middlefork Ambulance Service and the Behavioral Wellness Center in the village will be available to answer questions about Medicare Part D, the Vial of Life program and other safety and wellness topics. Light refreshments will be served.



Grandparents Day

Seniors and their grandchildren are invited to a Grandparents Day story time and craft activity at the library from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

Those interested should call Library Director Elizabeth Osborn at 987-6457 by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, to reserve a spot.



Oral history group

Potomac residents are invited to tell their memories about Potomac and the surrounding area at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the library.

The discussion group is part of an oral history project being conducted by the library board.



Painting parties

Budding artists of all ages are eligible to show their artistic flair at painting parties hosted by the library:

At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, Stacey Leverich will lead adults in painting a whimsical snowman portrait. A fee will be charged, payable when signing up at the library or the Potomac American Legion. Participants should reserve a spot by 6 p.m. Nov. 20.

A painting party for children ages 5-18 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Leverich will guide participants in painting a Christmas tree.

A fee will be charged, payable upon signup at the library or the Potomac American Legion. Reservations for the children’s party close at 6 p.m. Nov. 27.

Checks for either event should be made payable to Potomac Public Library; please have exact amount if paying in cash. Both events will be at the Potomac American Legion, 101 N. Grant St. For more information, call 217-495-1775.

For a complete schedule of upcoming events, join Potomac Public Library’s Facebook group.

The library is located at 110 E. State St.