Area towns set trick or treat hours

Trick-or-treat hours have been set in area communities.
Rantoul — 6-8 p.m.
Gifford — 6-8 p.m.
Ludlow — 6-8 p.m.
Thomasboro — 6-8 p.m.
Fisher — 5:30-8 p.m.
Paxton — 5-8 p.m.
Also in Paxton, a costume parade will be held in downtown, and children will be able to full up their bags by trick-or-treating at participating businesses on Market Street.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.