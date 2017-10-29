Area towns set trick or treat hours

Trick-or-treat hours have been set in area communities.

Rantoul — 6-8 p.m.

Gifford — 6-8 p.m.

Ludlow — 6-8 p.m.

Thomasboro — 6-8 p.m.

Fisher — 5:30-8 p.m.

Paxton — 5-8 p.m.

Also in Paxton, a costume parade will be held in downtown, and children will be able to full up their bags by trick-or-treating at participating businesses on Market Street.