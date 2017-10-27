RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul Neighborhood Services Coordination Division will hold another neighborhood organization informational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Gathering Place, 200 S. Century Blvd., next to First United Methodist Church.
The meeting is in regard to neighborhood organization and other neighborhood/community-related programs.
