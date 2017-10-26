Holiday Bureau sign-ups, donations taken

RANTOUL — The Holiday Bureau, a community-wide project made possible by local voluntary donations, is again being sponsored by the Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County.
The Holiday Bureau serves as a central base for people to donate items to enhance the holiday celebration for people in need of assistance at this time and is done in cooperation with The Salvation Army.
The program consists of a food and toy distribution for residents of northern Champaign County.
Registration for the program runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Nov. 6-20, at Community Service Center. (CSC will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day.)
Required documentation includes proof of household income for the past 30 days and proof of address for each member of the household. If there is no income, bring a print out of benefits from LIHEAP, Illinois Department of Human Services or Illinois Department of Employment Security
The toy and food distribution will be in December.
Anyone who wishes to contribute new toys or make a cash donation may contact the Community Service Center at 893-1530. Checks should be made payable to the
Holiday Bureau and sent to the center at 520 E. Wabash Ave., Suite 1, Rantoul, 61866.
