Fisher 4-Hers elect officers

FISHER — New officers were elected when the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher held their October meeting.
Before voting, each former officer gave a brief summary of his or her job.
The new officers for 2017-18 are Delaney Smith, president; Casey Smith, vice president; Jenna Clemmons, secretary; Noelle Bailey, treasurer; Kiana Bailey, reporter; Mackenzie Darling, historian; Jacob Reynolds and Luke Hansens, recreation leaders.
