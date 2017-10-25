Fisher 4-Hers elect officers

FISHER — New officers were elected when the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher held their October meeting.

Before voting, each former officer gave a brief summary of his or her job.

The new officers for 2017-18 are Delaney Smith, president; Casey Smith, vice president; Jenna Clemmons, secretary; Noelle Bailey, treasurer; Kiana Bailey, reporter; Mackenzie Darling, historian; Jacob Reynolds and Luke Hansens, recreation leaders.







