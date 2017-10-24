RANTOUL — Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at The Linden Banquet Center.

Several awards will be presented, including one to “a very special person to Rantoul,” who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, according to Belynda Allen, chamber executive director, who will be directing her first chamber banquet.

Also awarded will be Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Educator of the Year.

“They are prestigious awards to people that have been nominated by people in their profession or community,” Allen said.

The banquet will feature many of the same attractions as in years past, including a dessert auction and silent auction. A new event, however, will be a wine pull. “It’s a game you play. You can win wine,” Allen said.

Heather Roberts of CI Living will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

Allen said she has received a great deal of help from her chamber board as well as others in the community in preparing for the banquet.

“Everything has been a combined effort. The board has jumped in tremendously. We’ve worked together as a collaborative effort and are pulling this thing together,” Allen said. “We have a new board president, Justin Little, and he has been tremendous. And other board members are also helping as well as the other businesses and people in the community.”

Donations for the silent auction have been coming in for what is the chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Anyone interested in reserving seats or a table or donating to the silent auction may contact Allen at 893-3323 or dir@rantoulchamber.com. Cost to attend is $260 for a table and $35 per seat. Seat or table reservation deadline is Oct. 27.

Award nominations may be submitted until Oct. 30 online at rantoulchamber.com or on the chamber’s Facebook page or contact Allen.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

