Support the Troops event raises funds for military care packages

By KAREN SCHOONOVER

For Rantoul Press



THOMASBORO — Central Tavern was hopping Oct. 15 for the annual Support the Troops event — a fundraiser to help send care packages overseas to those in the military.

Ruby Splittstoesser and her husband, Dan, have been sending care packages overseas to U.S. troops for more than 10 years. They have sent more than 4,000 packages.

Support the Troops brought in donations throughout the day. Dan Spaulding presented Ruby with a $100 donation from the Fisher Amvets. Larry Hawk presented her with a $250 donation from Rantoul Knights of Columbus. VFW Post 5520 Commander Adam Yau, along with two Auxiliary members, presented her with a donation of $200.

The event is held the third Sunday every October. It includes entertainment, free food and 50/50 drawings.

This year’s entertainment was The Woolridge Band, Broken Prairie and Padgewick Band, all donating their time to help with the care package effort.

Each package now costs $18.

Donations are being accepted to defray the cost of sending the packages.

Donations may be sent to the Splittstoessers at Heartland Cleaners, 514 North Commercial St., Thomasboro, IL 61878.

