Life remembered: Barber LaBounty recalled for easy nature, love of practical jokes

RANTOUL — Tyler Wilson was 7 years old when he got his first haircut. He doesn’t remember it. He just knows his father brought him in to LaBounty Barber Shop in Rantoul, and Harley LaBounty was probably the one who cut his locks.

“My dad wore a flat top, so I thought it was cool to wear a flat top,” Wilson said.

Ironically, Wilson later bought the barber shop from Wes Burgess, who had purchased it from Mr. LaBounty.

Last week was a sad time for those working at the barber shop. The shop was closed in honor of Mr. LaBounty’s death last Monday at home. He was 88. A barber chair at the shop was shrouded in black in Mr. LaBounty’s memory.

Mr. LaBounty was one of those rare people who apparently didn’t have an enemy in the world.

“I don’t know anyone who didn’t like Harley LaBounty,” Burgess said last week in remembering his long-time friend who took him in as a barber when Burgess was looking for a job.

People who spoke about Mr. LaBounty remember him for his easygoing nature, his love of practical jokes, his work ethic and his love of racing.

“He was a great guy. He gave me a chance. I was looking for a job at the time,” said Burgess, who said he and Mr. LaBounty worked well together. But then it seems Mr. LaBounty worked well with everyone.

“He was a very personable individual. He thought well of others. He was always willing to help without any questions,” Burgess said.

Burgess began barbering in Mr. LaBounty’s shop on Maplewood Drive in 1972. The shop later moved to Rantoul Plaza. Twenty years after he started there, Burgess bought the business from Mr. LaBounty. Wilson bought it from Burgess earlier this year.

Barber-stylist Kathy Lindsey, who has been working in the LaBounty shop for the past 35 years, said her former boss “was wonderful to work for. Easygoing. He had lots of fun and laughed. He was a good guy.”

Lindsey said Mr. LaBounty loved all kinds of racing — Sprint Car, NASCAR, IndyCar. Working with him was like working with family. The Lindseys and LaBountys frequently got together socially, she said.

Mr. LaBounty wasn’t afraid of hard work, Lindsey said. After the work day was over at the barber shop, he would frequently spend much of the rest of the day restoring vintage cars or motor homes. But there was one car that he wouldn’t sell, Mr. LaBounty’s son, Mike, said — a 1963 1/2 Ford Galaxie 500.

“He would fix them up and sell them, make a little money and have a little fun,” Lindsey said. “Sometimes he would drive them himself.”

Lindsey said Mr. LaBounty “was very, very popular,” and she said he was one of the best at barbering a flat top haircut.

She recalls how Mr. LaBounty and his wife, Shirley, enjoyed wintering in Florida.

One enduring memory of Mr. LaBounty was his love of practical jokes, often at her expense. He would frequently fix pull-apart firecrackers to the ladies bathroom door when Lindsey was inside. The loud pop and Lindsey’s surprise would start LaBounty and Burgess to laughing. Lindsey said she tried to pay them back in time, but it didn’t always work.

He also liked to readjust customers’ hats when they weren’t looking so the hats would be too big or too small when they put them back on after a haircut.

All joking aside, Mr. LaBounty knew the barber craft, Lindsey said.

“He taught me a lot. You learn the basics in school, and you learn more in the shop. He helped me all he could,” Lindsey said.

A native of North Dakota, Mr. LaBounty farmed in that state for several years. He was also an Air Force veteran, serving in the military police, and worked for General Motors for eight years. Mr. LaBounty earned his barber’s certificate in 1961 and started his own shop five years later. He was a member of St. Malachy Church, Rantoul.

Burgess said he and Mr. LaBounty had to change with the times when long hair became the fashion. Young men weren’t coming in for hair cuts as often as they did before.

The duo attended a barber school in Decatur “and brushed up on our abilities,” Burgess said, “which turned out to be very beneficial to us. We learned how to take care of the longer hair and have some style work. We did more shear work than clippers. If you didn’t learn to cut the longer hair, you didn’t make it.”

Burgess said Mr. LaBounty was a father figure to him.

“I think we worked 20 years together and didn’t have an argument about anything,” Burgess said, noting that they spent a lot of time together outside the shop, including at car races “and a lot of things together that a normal father and son would do.”

Mike Glazik said he got to know Mr. LaBounty when Glazik and his sons would show up for haircuts. He remembers Mr. LaBounty began to talk about racing, which interested Glazik, so Mr. LaBounty invited him to the track with him.

“I jumped into his motor home (for a trip to the races), and we’ve been life-long friends,” Glazik said.

The two liked racing so well that they would watch the race at the track and then come home and watch the home movies of the race that Glazik had taken — “even though we knew who had won,” Glazik said.

“He was a peach. You couldn’t beat him.”

Added Mike LaBounty, “He was not only my dad but my best friend.”

