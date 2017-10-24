LaBountys had their share of trouble

Harley and Shirley LaBounty had their share of bad luck in recent years.
In a two-year span, the couple lost three homes — once by a tornado and twice to fire.
Their home and car were destroyed by the November 2013 that swept through the north side of Gifford.
The LaBountys moved to a house in Rantoul, and a few months later — January of 2014 — the home that they moved into with Mrs. LaBounty’s mother, Emma Carpenter at 1700 Eater Drive, was damaged by fire.
A car in the garage that Harley LaBounty was trying to start experienced a wiring problem, which started the blaze. The fire destroyed the garage and car and caused smoke and heat damage throughout the house.
And then in November 2015, a fire started in the garage of their home in Gifford and spread to the attic, destroying the home.
A half a dozen fire departments responded to that blaze.
