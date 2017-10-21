OSMAN — Osman Immanuel Lutheran Church will hold a benefit soup supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the church for the people who have suffered loss from the recent hurricanes that have hit Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.
Proceeds will be given to LCMS World Relief and Human Care. The organization supports affected districts and churches and extends Christ’s mercy by providing body and soul care to entire communities.
Thrivent Financial provided an action team card to buy supplies for the benefit.
A free-will offering will be taken. Donations may be made out to the church and mailed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 942 Grape Ave. Fisher, Il 61843. The church is located between Mansfield and Bellflower and is about 7.5 miles southeast of Fisher.
