Rec Department sets trip to Chicago's Oriental Theater

RANTOUL — Rantoul Rec Department will host an Escape to Margaritaville trip to The Oriental Theater, Chicago.

The trip is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25.

The bus will leave the recreation building, 100 W. Flessner Ave., at 11 a.m.

To register, call 893-5700.

For more information, visit the Parks and Recreation page at myrantoul.com