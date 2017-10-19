WILL Vietnam radio documentary to include Rantoul man

The Vietnam War happened more than 8,00 miles from east-central Illinois But it had an impact on Rantoul and the state.

WILL provides a look back with its radio documentary “Still Here: Vietnam War Stories from Illinois.” The program, which includes an interview with a Rantoul resident, airs at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, and includes stories from Illinoisans who served in the war, protested the war or became war refugees.

The documentary re-airs at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

Champaign’s Kimberlie Kranich and Chicagoan John Fecile are co-producers.

“We hope it will inspire intergenerational dialogues, critical thinking about the harsh realities of war, healing and connection,” Kranich said.

The documentary includes profiles of Donald Hyche, a U.S. Marine area door gunner who lives in Champaign; Terry Hairrell; U.S. Army infantryman who lives in Champaign; Ut Ha, war refugee from Vietnam who makes her new home in Urbana; Bon Bui, South Vietnamese Marine and POW who makes his home in Urbana; and Jerry Wiese, U.S. Army combat medic who makes his home in Rantoul.

“These stories reveal the horrors of this war and war in general and highlight these individuals’ survival and efforts to recover from the effects of the war,” Kranich said.

Kranich said the documentary was created from oral history interviews that were conducted over a two-year period.

Special credit for the project go to WILL, the Oral History Department at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, students in Professor Stretch Ledford’s Multimedia Reporting class and colleagues at WSIU and WTVP.

