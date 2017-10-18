Potomac library sets scarecrow-decorating contest

POTOMAC — Potomac Public Library will host a scarecrow-decorating contest from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on the lawn of the American Legion, east of Casey’s General Store on State Street in Potomac.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: most creative, funniest and scariest. Participants will need to provide their own materials to dress, decorate and display their entries.

To enter, call the library between 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday or Friday or post a message to the Potomac Public Library Facebook group.

Scarecrows may be displayed until Nov. 1, at which time participants are asked to remove their materials.

The library also is hosting Halloween scary story readings for children at the library at 5 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Oct. 30.





