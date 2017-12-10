RANTOUL — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will sponsor a food distribution Saturday, Oct. 14, at Community Service Center, 520 E. Wabash Ave.

Distribution will begin at approximately 9 a.m. and continue until 10:30 a.m. or when the food runs out.

Low-income residents of Champaign County are eligible. Recipients should bring a box and ID with current address.

There is a limit of one recipient per household. Call Community Service Center with questions at 893-1530.



