County HCE sets October events to showcase organization

The Champaign County Home and Community Education will hold three events in October to showcase the organization.

Champaign County HCE started in 1918 as Home Bureau, which eventually became Home and Community Education. HCE continues to focus on home, community, international, cultural arts and continuing education with lessons given by the University of Illinois Extension educators. Champaign County HCE has more than 300 active members in 16 units throughout the county.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Auditorium, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, Champaign, a membership event will be held. Members will invite guests to meet and learn about HCE.

Guest speakers will be Jon Hasselbring and Mike Daab from the Champaign County Forest Preserve District speaking on the Kickapoo Rail Trail.

There will be membership recognition for longtime members. Lunch will be a potato bar.

Guests attending will be in a drawing for a HCE 2018 membership.

Oct. 18 will feature a day of games from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Auditorium.

Guests and the public are invited to meet members for a time of games — card games, bunko bingo Mexican train, checkers and more.

Oct. 26 at 9:30 a.m. is the Cultural Arts Show, where members bring their handcrafted projects to display and eight projects will be selected and will be sent to the Illinois Association for Home and Community Education State Conference in March for judging statewide.

Speakers will be Bonnie Smith, Illinois Homemakers Camp, and Karen Cunningham, motivational speaker. This is a potluck luncheon, and after lunch there will be a fashion show.

All events are open to the public.

The HCE website includes more details and information about the organization — www.champaigncountyhce.wordpress.com. Call 217/621-2724 with questions.









