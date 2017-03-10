Hooves of Hope sets rodeo roundrup fundraiser Saturday

POTOMAC — Hooves of Hope will hold a rodeo roundup fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.
The event will feature family activities, including live entertainment, food trucks, games and prizes.
For a small fee, children can participate in unlimited rodeo games all day, which includes mutton busting, steer ribbon pulling and stick horse barrel racing. Parents must be present and sign a liability waiver.
At the rodeo, people will also be able to act as sheriff and arrest their family and friends. Once the judge sets their bail, they will be locked up in the “jail” until they raise enough funds to pay their bail.
There is no charge to attend.
Visit Hooves of Hopes’ website for more information at hoovesofhope.com
Hooves of Hope, which is a not-for-profit mentoring organization for children, is located on Potomac’s east side along U.S. 136.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.