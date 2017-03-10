Hooves of Hope sets rodeo roundrup fundraiser Saturday

POTOMAC — Hooves of Hope will hold a rodeo roundup fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will feature family activities, including live entertainment, food trucks, games and prizes.

For a small fee, children can participate in unlimited rodeo games all day, which includes mutton busting, steer ribbon pulling and stick horse barrel racing. Parents must be present and sign a liability waiver.

At the rodeo, people will also be able to act as sheriff and arrest their family and friends. Once the judge sets their bail, they will be locked up in the “jail” until they raise enough funds to pay their bail.

There is no charge to attend.

Visit Hooves of Hopes’ website for more information at hoovesofhope.com

Hooves of Hope, which is a not-for-profit mentoring organization for children, is located on Potomac’s east side along U.S. 136.



