RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library will sponsor a star party, weather permitting (no clouds), from dusk until about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the CDR observatory in rural Rantoul.
Pre-registration is required so that adequate resources can be made available.
Contact the library at 893-3955 or stop by the main desk to register. Directions will be provided at registration.
The program is limited to the first 15 guests who sign up.
Telescopes within the observatory and out on the lawn for star watchers from 4-104 +++ will be available.
The observatory is at a rural location about 200 feet from nearest the barnyard parking, thus walking over rough-but-level ground is required. There are no bathroom facilities at the CDR observatory.
The Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society (CUAS.org) also sponsors family star parties at the regional observatory.
The observatory address is at 926 County Road 700E, southwest of Willard Airport.
