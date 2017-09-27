RANTOUL — Nostalgia lives, even in the world of video games.

David Silver was about 5 years old when his father bought a Ms. PacMan video game for the family from Marvelous Marvin’s Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills, Mich., in 1991. Silver became an expert on the game before lightning hit the family home in 1998 and knocked the game for a loop.

The game sat in storage until this summer when Silver’s girlfriend, Candace Beer, found the Arcadia museum in McLean, where co-owner Jeffrey Jones restored Ms. PacMan and added 59 other vintage video games.

Silver, who owns the building that houses C&C Kitchen in downtown Rantoul, has placed the video equipment in the eatery.

The game is set up for two players, “just like you would at home or arcade-style where you have the sit-down style,” Silver said.

“Who doesn’t want to sit down after food and maybe see if they’ve still got the old 1980s skill?”

Silver said he will keep the coin-operated machine in the restaurant for about two weeks to see how customers respond. If they respond favorably, he might bring more restored games in.

There have been 44,577 games played on the machine, which was manufactured in 1982, and Silver is guessing that he has played many of them.

Silver has been playing the game at home since it was restored this summer, but admits he’s not as good as he used to be.

“There’s something to be said about being youthful and having a quick hand, but I play smarter now, so I understand the game better,” Silver said.

“The game ran off an old-fashioned circuit board, a huge piece of equipment,” Silver said. “Now all 60 games run off something the size of a cell phone that emulates all these games.

“The coin operation, everything, was refurbished — the joy sticks; the glass was repaired.”

The video games include such old-timers as Frogger and Donkey Kong.

Silver said it took a lot of looking to find a place that could restore the machinery.

“My girlfriend did a lot of phone calls for me,” he said.

Silver remembers going with his father and a friend to Marvelous Marvin’s Mechanical Museum after Sunday school.

“It was an incredible arcade full of airplanes, video games, old circus posters, things like from the boardwalk in New Jersey, all restored,” Silver said. “I took a liking to Ms. PacMan, so my dad said, ‘We’re going to put that in the house” and bought it for his son.

While Silver is a standout Ms. PacMan player, it’s kind of like being the best tobogganist in Central Illinois. There aren’t that many around.

“Being competitive about Ms. PacMan is kind of embarrassing,” he said. “I can’t talk too much smack about being good at Ms. PacMan.”

Still, he said it’s not a hard game to learn.

“Anyone can pick it up,” Silver said. “It’s challenging. It has something a lot of games don’t have to do. If you die in the game, you have to start from the beginning.

There’s no pause button; there’s no restart level. If you advance through the first 10 levels and you die, you have to restart.”

