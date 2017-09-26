Rantoul minister learns wife, family OK after hurricane

RANTOUL — A Rantoul minister said his wife (the Rev. Esther Alejandro), who was among the millions affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, is OK — as are her children and grandchildren.

Nelson Cuevas, who heads the Rantoul-based Cultivadores Latino Center, had been in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Irma battered that territory. But he headed home to Rantoul, not knowing another hurricane was coming.

Last week he could only wait for news, which wasn’t immediately forthcoming because the hurricane had caused so much devastation to the U.S. territory.

“I haven’t spoken to her, but I found out she was OK,” Cuevas said. “I had a friend send me a text, a friend of ours from the church.”

Cuevas said her town (Caguas) was under about 3 feet of water. It has no food, and gas is being rationed.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone,” Cuevas said. “I’m just going from what I read in the Spanish (media). There’s been riots; there’s looting going on. There’s a curfew. The National Guard is on duty for safety.”

Cuevas said it has been difficult not knowing how his loved ones were doing, but he said he has been told he can do more in Rantoul than if he were in Puerto Rico.

“(What) we are being told is if we were there, we would add to the problem because there’s not really nothing we can do,” Cuevas said.

And while Cultivadores is planning fundraising efforts to help the people of the territory, Cuevas said people should wait before they send anything.

“Our resources have asked us not to send anything till they let us know,” he said. “People are sending a lot of stuff, but it’s a lot of stuff that’s not needed.

“... By us being an Assemblies of God organization, we send our funds to the superintendent’s office in which they then purchase what’s needed and distributed to the congregations.”

Cultivadores will hold a fundraiser Saturday at the center, 555 S. Maplewood Drive on Saturday. (See related story.) Donations may also be sent to the center.

Cultivadores also has a church in Puerto Rico and a food truck ministry that feeds the homeless. Cuevas said the church was equipped with a generator, but damage from the hurricane made it inoperable, even though the generator was situated in a high spot in the building.

Cuevas said the church building was damaged, but the food truck is “OK, so hopefully we’ll put it to use once we’re able to send the money that we’re going to be fundraising.”

He said area churches have made “very significant” donations to be sent “to our homeless ministry and our church so we can help the people there.”

Because the Cultivadores church in Caguas is in a metropolitan city, it will serve as a distribution site for a few of the small suburbs of the town.

“Honestly it’s a horrific situation, no water, no light in 90 percent of the island,” Cuevas said, adding he believes the major metro areas of the island will receive electricity first.

“This is a long-term recovery. It’s going to take years to get back to what it once was. This is not a Band-Aid and it’s over. We have a long road ahead of us. While I’m here in the states ... I will do my part to assist the Puerto Rican brothers over there in whatever way I can.”

Last week when people waited for word on the fate of their loved ones, Cuevas said about 60 Puerto Rican natives gathered at the Rantoul center for prayer and emotional support. (He estimates more than 300 Puerto Ricans reside in the Rantoul area.)

Cuevas was in Puerto Rico, visiting the homeless ministry site when Irma hit.

“It was a very scary moment. High winds, a lot of rain, floods,” Cuevas said.

He prepared their home for the hurricane by boarding up windows and placing sandbags around it to prevent flooding. The home was unscathed.

It was not Cuevas’ first hurricane. He was in Florida when Hurricane Hugo came through in 1989, but he said Irma was worse.

“Irma, the wind was stronger. The rain was more effective,” the minister said. “Totally different experience. Of course, I was much younger, so I thought I was Superman. I stood and watched Hugo.”

He said Hurricane Maria has been worse than Irma.

As a result of the hurricane devastation, Cuevas and his wife have been reassigned by the Cultivadores board of directors to spend the bulk of their ministry time in Rantoul for at least the immediate future. But that will have to wait. She will have to remain in Puerto Rico for the time being.

The Rantoul center has also been hosting a number of Mexicans coming for prayer and emotional support following this month’s earthquakes in that country.

“These situations in Mexico and Puerto Rico have really drawn in more Spanish people for church and prayer for more emotional comfort,” Cuevas said.

Like Cuevas and the others with Puerto Rican ties, many Mexicans are waiting for news from their land.

