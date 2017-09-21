Many in Rantoul wait for word from family impacted by Hurricane Maria

Nelson Cuevas photographed this flooding in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Irma. Now back in Rantoul, Cuevas can only wait to find out how his wife, Esther, is doing following Hurricane Maria.

RANTOUL — Nelson Cuevas went through Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico. Now in Rantoul, Cuevas can only wait for word from his wife and friends following Hurricane Maria’s vicious onslaught in that territory.

Cuevas, who founded and directs the Christian-based Cultivadores Latino Center in Rantoul, also heads a center in Puerto Rico that ministers to the homeless.

Cuevas said this week as Maria slammed the U.S. commonwealth, about 60 natives of Puerto Rico gathered at the Rantoul center for prayer and emotional support. (He estimates more than 300 Puerto Ricans reside in the Rantoul area.)

“Definitely we are concerned,” Cuevas said Thursday morning. “My wife (Esther Alejandro) is there, and we have not heard from them for like two days. The whole island is without power.”

Cuevas was in Puerto Rico, visiting the homeless ministry site when Irma hit.

“It was a very scary moment. High winds, a lot of rain, floods,” Cuevas said.

He prepared their home for the hurricane by boarding up windows and placing sandbags around it to prevent flooding. The home was unscathed.

It was not Cuevas’ first hurricane. He was in Florida when Hurricane Hugo came through in 1989, but he said Irma was worse.

“Irma, the wind was stronger. The rain was more effective,” the minister said. “Totally different experience. Of course, I was much younger, so I thought I was Superman. I stood and watched Hugo.”

He said Hurricane Maria has been worse than Irma.

“Irma didn’t do as much damage as this one,” Cuevas said. “(It was) definitely worse in everything — 18-24 inches of water. The town that Pastor Esther is in (Caguas) has at least 4 feet of water.”

Cuevas said he wishes he was in Puerto Rico and plans to head there as soon as he can, but he doesn’t know how soon he will be allowed in.

“The airports are closed until further notice as far as I have heard,” Cuevas said. “I heard from a friend of mine who is military. They flew him out of the island immediately. The runways were also damaged, so there is no real in and out as we speak.

“It’s not easy not knowing. We never thought we were going to get hit this hard. Even with Puerto Rico being U.S. territory and well-sustained structurally, this hurricane made a very horrible impact.”

As a result of the hurricane devastation, Cuevas and his wife have been reassigned by the Cultivadores board of directors to spend the bulk of their ministry time in Rantoul for at least the immediate future.

The Rantoul center has also been hosting a number of Mexicans coming for prayer and emotional support following this month’s two earthquakes in that country.

“These situations in Mexico and Puerto Rico have really drawn in more Spanish people for church and prayer for more emotional comfort,” Cuevas said.

Like Cuevas and the others with Puerto Rican ties, many Mexicans are waiting for news from their land.

Donations to help the people of Puerto Rico and Mexico may be sent to Cuevas at cultivadoreslatinos@gmail.com or by calling 217-369-9155.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

