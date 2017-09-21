Former members sought as HCE plans 100th celebration

- Our Sites
The Dewey-Fisher Home Bureau, Home Extension, Home Community Education organizations will be celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2018.
The original meeting date was March 1818.
Former members of those groups, which is now called HCE, are being sought.
“We are looking for those women who are still around our area, those who are related to some who were members and some who are still members to contact us for our 100th birthday party celebration,” said Marge Probasco, a club member.
Probasco may be contacted at 217-778-7319
