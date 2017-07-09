- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library will celebrate Banned Books Week with a lecture on the topic by Emily J.M. Knox, PhD., assistant professor at the University of Illinois School of Information Sciences.
The lecture is scheduled from 6:30-7:30 P.M. Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Knox’s research interests include information access, intellectual freedom and censorship, information ethics, information policy and the intersection of print culture and reading practices.
Her book, “Book Banning in 21st Century America,” better prepares informational professionals for challenges to materials in their collections.
