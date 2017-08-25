Comfort dog to visit Church Women United meeting

RANTOUL — Church Women United will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul.

There will be a brief meeting.

The program will be on Comfort Dog. A member from the organization will bring Mahlah, a trained LCC K-9 comfort dog from Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Milford.

The dog interacts with people at churches, schools, nursing homes, hospitals, events and in disaster-response situations.

Mahlah is a friend who brings a calming influence and allows people to open up their hearts and receive help for what is affecting them.

All women are invited. There will be refreshments and fellowship.

