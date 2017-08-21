- Our Sites
Members of the Rantoul Garden Club will host a post-eclipse program, open to the public, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Rantoul Rec Center, 100 E. Flessner Ave.
Dave Leake, Parkland College Staerkel Planetarium director, will show slides and talk about his experience Aug. 21 in Southern Illinois, where he, students and members of the CU Astronomical Society will view the total eclipse.
