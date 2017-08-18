Penfield church sets homecoming chicken fry-fall festival

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
PENFIELD — St. Lawrence Church will hold its 77th annual homecoming chicken fry-fall festival Sunday, Sept. 3.
Serving is set from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the church’s parish center.
Raffle tickets will be on sale with prizes totaling $1,800.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.