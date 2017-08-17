Jackson promoted to brigadier general

SPRINGFIELD — A Rantoul man has been promoted to brigadier general in the Illinois Army National Guard.

Mark C. Jackson received the rank during a ceremony Aug. 5 at the Illinois Military Academy Auditorium, Springfield.

A 1983 graduate of Rantoul Township High School, Jackson is a son of Judie Eldridge of Rantoul and David Jackson of Champaign. His wife, the former Deanna Waterman, is also a Rantoul native. They have one son, Tyler. They reside in Frankfort.

Jackson joined the Illinois Army National Guard in June 1984 and was commissioned a second lieutenant in May 1987 after completing the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Illinois State University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in finance. Jackson earned a master’s degree of business administration in finance from Governor’s State University and later a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Jackson’s service includes company commander of both the Combat Support Company and D Company of the 2nd Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment and commander of the 2nd Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment. Jackson later became the commander of the 65th Troop Command Brigade and of the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. His most recent position was director of the Domestic Operations for the Illinois National Guard.

Jackson deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from January 2005-May 2006 as the Task Force Blackhawk commander with 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment. He also served as force protection liaison officer under Task Force Sante Fe with the United States Army-Europe from January-August in 2002 for Operating Enduring Freedom.

Jackson deployed to Kuwait in August 2000-February 2001 as the security force commander with Company 1, 2nd Battalion 130th Infantry Regiment for Operation Desert Spring.

Jackson’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (three oak leaf clusters), Army Commendation Medal (one oak leaf cluster), Army Achievement Medal (four oak leaf clusters), Army Reserve Company Achievement Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal (two bronze service stars), Combat Infantryman Badge and numerous other awards.



