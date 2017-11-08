Library to host solar eclipse program

RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library will host a solar eclipse program for all ages from noon-2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

It is a bring-your-own brown bag lunch event. Drinks and dessert will be provided.

People are asked to register in advance by calling 893-3955 or stopping at the children’s circulation desk. Those who register will receive free solar glasses. Glasses can also be purchased from Parkland Planetarium for $1.

People may also bring a box to make a shadow box if they want to view outdoors without solar glasses.

Doug Rokke will give a presentation.

There will be an indoor projection of the images from a telescope with a solar filter.



