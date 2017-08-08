Thomasboro archivist Martin honored

THOMASBORO — Linda Martin hopes someone will step into the role she has been filling for about 10 years as Thomasboro’s volunteer archivist.

“If they can find someone to take it over then I can rest easy,” she said. “I had to let it go at the end of 2016 because I couldn’t do it anymore.”

She was hospitalized at that time and was unable to maintain the collection of news clippings and photos that has grown into a five-volume archive.

Her effort was recognized at the Aug. 7 village board meeting. Trustee Anna Martin presented her with a plaque after Mayor Tyler Evans thanked her.

“I appreciate the work you’ve done, and so does the board and town members,” Evans said. “It was definitely a lot of work.”

On a visit to village hall at some point after the Martins moved to Thomasboro in 2004, she noticed scrapbooks compiled by a village secretary. After the village hall was remodelled, she asked Treasurer Leon Albers if he knew of any old photos or historical items.

“He got to looking and found a boxful,” Martin said.

At first she thought she might end up with one or two volumes. The first sections cover a decade each because there was less material, but as she worked toward the present there was so much material that each section covers a single year.

Meanwhile, she clipped any current mention she could find of Thomasboro in local media and organized that as well.

“It was interesting,” she said.

The archive includes stories about street dances, founding families, church fires, local businesses, obituaries of prominent residents and a “big story about a local fire bug.”

The archive is available to the public at the village hall.

news@rantoulpress.com



