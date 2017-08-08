Area men's photos among those sought for Vietnam War virtual wall

When the Vietnam Memorial was finished in 1983, the wall listed about 58,000 servicemen and women who had either died in action or went missing in action. A government storage fire in St. Louis in 1973 resulted in the loss of millions of personnel records. The photos of many of them are being sought for a virtual wall. Photos of a Rantoul veteran and a veteran from Dewey are among those missing.

Some were just out of their teens. They gave their lives in the Vietnam War. Yet their faces are lost to the nation’s monument to those in that jungle war.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is looking for their photos for a virtual wall, and you might have one in your yearbook or a family album and be able to help make permanent their memory.

Among the missing photos are those of Rantoul and Dewey men.

“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund reached out to press associations/foundations across the country because they believe newspapers are the best way to reach communities,” said Kate Richardson of the Illinois Press Association.

“We first began promoting the project in 2015, but did not keep pushing for the photos. We just started a renewed effort at the beginning of this year. Since the beginning, Illinois newspapers and readers have recovered 168 photos,” she said.

There are still 461 veterans in Illinois with missing photos, several from this area.

They include:

Herman L. McIntire, Rantoul, Sept. 24, 1947, to Nov. 5, 1968.

William L. McDaniels, Dewey, July 16, 1948, to Sept. 29, 1967.

Allen B. Goyne, Jr., Champaign, Aug. 6, 1944, to Oct. 2, 1969.

Charles K. Henson, Champaign, Dec. 30, 1947, to March 27, 1968.

William C. Helm, Cerro Gordo, Oct. 4, 1950, to July 11, 1969.



Harry S. Mason Jr., Danville, Oct. 9, 1948, to Nov. 9, 1970.

Ferenc J. Ramm, Danville, Dec. 10, 1938, to Dec. 17, 1970.

Larry E. Whitington, Fairmount, Nov. 15, 1942, to Aug. 20, 1966.

Walter L. Glass, Urbana, Aug. 5, 1923, to Feb. 28, 1964.

Based in Arlington, Va., the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund was authorized by Congress in 1980 to build a national memorial dedicated to all who served with the U.S. armed forces in the Vietnam War.

When the memorial in Washington was finished in 1983, the wall listed about 58,000 servicemen and women who had either died in action or went missing in action.

After a government storage fire in St. Louis in 1973, the U.S. military lost millions of personnel records, including many of those who were listed on the wall, according to the National Archives.

If you have a digital copy of the photograph, you can upload the photograph right onto their profile page, www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/

The list is searchable by name, town or county by going to advanced search.

