First Baptist Church marking 150 years of ministry

RANTOUL — First Baptist Church of Rantoul is celebrating 150 years of ministry by identifying particular ministries and individuals that exhibit the Christian attributes of serving, loving and sharing in the name of Jesus.

Robert Fulling of the church recently presented a $150 check to Herb Burnett, founder of the program, Not on My Watch.

Deacons of the church will identify and present the $150 gifts each month for one year in celebration of the church’s century and a half of service.

Not on My Watch was started in the fall of 2009 Burnett shortly after the shooting death of 15-year-old Kiwane Carrington.

The motto, “I am responsible for everything that happens or fails to happen on my watch,” was heard by Burnett many times. Upon his retirement from the Army in 2006, he felt it was time to put this attitude to work in the community.

NOMW has been mentoring young black males and a few young black females for the past seven years. However, its current focus is the mentoring program called Leadership Development Academy. LDA began in the spring of 2016 at Rantoul’s J.W. Eater Middle School after Burnett realized the majority of discipline issues that occurred at the school were a direct result of lack of relationships and team building.

LDA has grown from 25 males to more than 40 males and females participating. Discipline problems have drastically decreased while academic success has increased.

“First Baptist Church of Rantoul recognizes and salutes Herbert Burnett for his dedication to the next generation of our community,” Fulling said.



