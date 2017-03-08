Royal Days runs through Sunday

ROYAL — Four days of fun kick off today (Thursday), with the start of Royal Days in the Champaign County community.

Leading off: a softball tournament that starts today and runs through Saturday.

On Friday, the Royal 5K fun run will take place at 6:30 p.m. followed by a bags tournament and DJ Jason Wheatley at the Royal Community Building Pavilion at 7.

Saturday’s lineup includes a kiddie tractor pull (10 a.m.) and golf cart parade (2 p.m.).

Marvin Lee will perform in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday.

