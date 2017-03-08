RANTOUL — An event designed to help get people active is scheduled next month in Rantoul.

The annual African American Health Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, starting and ending at Wabash Park.

Sponsored by the group Ol’ Schol, the health walk will begin at 9 a.m. (Registration opens at 8 a.m.)

Paul James, a member of the sponsoring group, said Ol’ Schol “is a local organization whose goal is to get people up and moving.”

“Black people have a high rate of heart problems, diabetes, high blood pressure,” James said. “And that’s just from sitting on the couch.”

The event, however, is not limited to black people.

“I had quite a few white friends who walked last year and will be walking this year,” James said.

The walk spans 4 miles, with most of the route on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

Nurses will be present from Carle Hospital to check the blood pressure of everyone prior to the walk.



School supplies

School supplies will also be available to give out that day in the park.

Children of all races are welcome to come by and get supplies. Any supplies left over will be distributed to local schools.

Businesses that donated toward purchase of the supplies include Community Plus Credit Union, Bank of Rantoul, Auto Zone, United Fuel, Papa John’s, Butcher Boy, County Market, Dairy Queen, Willow Pond Golf Course, Artistic Beauty, Jill’s Creative Expressions, House of Flowers, Aaron’s, Con Air, Vista Outdoor, Sam’s Club, Midwest Silk Screening, Security Finance, O’Reilly Auto Parts and various individuals.

James said every penny donated will go toward the purchase of school supplies.

