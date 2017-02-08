Odd Fellows group in Fisher 135 years old

FISHER — Sixty-three years after several English Brethren along the Eastern seaboard began the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in North America, the Odd Fellows were instituted in Fisher. At 135 years it is believed that Fisher Odd Fellows No. 704 is the oldest surviving organization in the community.

Rebekah-Odd Fellowship has made its mark on the Fisher community through those years. The Living Legacy program saw 43 trees planted on village property.

Fundraisers accomplished donations throughout the community for the cheerleaders, Boy Scouts, Sunshine Christian Preschool, new playground equipment, Girl Scouts, Wrestling Club, Band Boosters, while a $2,500 donation earned a star for renovation at the football field, as well as others. An American Flag flown over the White House was obtained and raised in ceremony at the fairgrounds ball field.

The IOOF building has been a center for many community activities, including anniversary parties, birthdays, funeral dinners and receptions.

On many occasions the front doors are opened wide to be part of events held in the street. A square dance drew television coverage. An old-fashioned cake walk was held during homecoming parades. Odd Fellows and Rebekahs participated in the Fisher Community Fair with a booth in the commercial building. They were also open during parades, dinners, bingo and Garage Sale Day. Memorial Day services by the Patriarchs Militant and the Fisher Amvets has been ongoing for more than 75 years.

More recently declining membership has dictated projects demanding less manpower. The Free Book Exchange started in April of 2003. It has proved its success with more than 2,300 visitors.

Odd Fellows Loan Closet of hospital equipment started shortly thereafter. This has seen a lot of activity for people with short-term needs. A collection box for eyeglasses and hearing aids is turned over to the Lions Club.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows of Fisher members said they would like to continue the legacy. New members are welcome, including new residents of the community as a good way to get involved.

People are welcome to call for brochures. Visits to the Book Exchange, where information is available on IOOF, is welcome. The Curfmans may be contacted at 217-897-6544.

