Fisher 4-Hers see new t-shirt design

FISHER — The t-shirt committee showed the final design of t-shirts to members of the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher club at its monthly meeting.

The meeting was held July 10 at the River Valley Church of Christ in Fisher.

The meeting started with the roll call question to members of what was their favorite fruit. There were no demonstrations or talks.

The programming committee talked about the upcoming events for the year, and the fundraising committee gave details about the fundraiser at Monicals.

It was announced that the club would be giving out ribbons at the 4-H horse show during the Champaign County Fair.

The Bailey and Pierce families provided snacks, and the Barnard family provided drinks.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the church.

— Savannah Bailey, reporter



