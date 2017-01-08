Will it be saved? Architect investigates condition of former First National Bank building

David Leonatti, a principal in a Springfield architectural firm, talks about a first-floor vault in the former First National Bank building in downtown Rantoul last week. The building is in bad shape, and the village has hired the firm to give an assessment on whether the building should be saved and repurposed or demolished.

RANTOUL — “It’s raining downstairs. Everything is dripped on.”

Steve Friedeman, an environmental official with the architectural firm that has been hired to analyze the former First National Bank building in downtown Rantoul, said the basement area of the building is not in good shape.

But David Leonatti, a principal in the firm, said he has seen buildings in greater disrepair that were still salvaged.

“I’ve seen buildings in a lot worse shape that we’ve repaired,” Leonatti said during a tour of the large stucture last week. “It’s just whether it’s structurally stable, and it appears to me to be (so).

“I’ve been in places where there are floors (that were clearly) in structural distress.”

Leonatti said the building has no “huge cracking” or deformations around the windows and that as a whole the building is sturdy.

As always, the question the Rantoul Village Board will ask Leonatti is how much it would cost to renovate the building, which is located at the northeast corner of Sangamon Avenue and Garrard Street in Rantoul’s downtown.

Leonatti said he planned to spend most of the day last Tuesday checking the building’s interior. Some of the exterior examination occurred earlier.

There are several areas in the building that interested Leonatti.

One was a fireplace, and another was a downstairs vault. The vault’s articulating door no longer closes because it drags on the floor. Two-foot-thick concrete walls encase most of the vault, but some of the area has been “framed out,” Leonatti said.

Originally operated as First National Bank, the building also housed a Grab-It-Here grocery store on the west side before the bank bought it out in 1960.

Rooms in the basement and second floor had been used by the bank for the bookkeeping department, offices and storage.

It was later known as Mathews Building Centre and cut up into office space. The building was condemned by the village about four years ago and vacated due to its deteriorating condition. The village has since come into possession of the property, and the board must decide whether to demolish the building or renovate it.

The building was also equipped with an elevator.

Leonatti was also intrigued by pressed metal ceilings above false ceilings.

“In the first floor, to have any kind of use, you’ll probably have to get rid of those cutup offices, open that up tall,” Leonatti said. “This thing is like a maze.”

“On the awning that’s around the building, back behind that is a flasked window. If you would open that first floor area where there’s a ceiling about 9 foot and another at 12 and you get up to where there’s a pressed metal ceiling, probably all the way around that perimeter there’s upper clear-story lights. That could be a pretty spectacular space when it’s opened up again.”

A walk upstairs revealed more deterioration and “typical old offices.”

An arched window was still visible in one office. Some of the upstairs windows appear to be intact, but many are gone.

Also visible were the remnants of what was a haunted house operated by the Jaycees and Rantoul Exchange Club.

One wall says, “Try to keep your head,” and another reads, “You’ll die if you enter this room.”

Leonatti said the upstairs is “pretty stripped out,” which is a good thing for inspection purposes because he was able to get a good view of the roof structure.

“The columns are all here intact,” Leonatti said. “The east wall is bad. You’ve seen that on the outside. It’s in pretty rough structural shape. That’s going to be a challenge.”

Apartments were created on the north side of the building — their framing visible upstairs.

Visitors to the upstairs had little trouble viewing the area because light poked through in areas that it shouldn’t, meaning deterioration.

“Seeing daylight’s a bad thing,” Leonatti said.

Safety is a concern when inspecting such old buildings due to structural deterioration and mold.

Leonatti, though, said there shouldn’t be a mold problem in the upper part of the building. The basement area might be another story.

“We have masks,” if mold is present, he said. “There’s a little bit of mold. You can’t not have mold in an old building. We see super black mold (in some buildings.)”

The village contracted with Leonatti’s firm — Melotte, Morese, Leonatti, Parker Ltd., Springfield — for $11,850 to undertake the study. Leonatti said the study should be in the village’s hands within 30-60 days.

