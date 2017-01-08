Crimestoppers honor Rantoul native Comtois

SAVOY — Growing up in Rantoul, Tony Comtois had the police called on him a few times. In recent years, the police have been calling the 52-year-old to tap into his expertise and experience in dealing with the homeless population in Champaign County.

For his work, the mentor for C-U at Home, the local faith-based organization that supports the homeless, Comtois was presented with the Dave Benton Crime Fighter of the Year Award by Crime Stoppers at the group’s annual meeting on Wednesday at the Elks Club.

“They call me as an option to the homeless. The jails are full, and they don’t have room. They’re not real criminals,” Comtois said. “It’s just a clog-up of the system, and we’d rather offer them an option with some type of assistance to change their lives instead of locking them up.”

Comtois was nominated for the third annual award named for the late Dave Benton — the former WCIA anchor and Crime Stoppers advocate — by outgoing Urbana

Police Chief Pat Connolly along with chiefs from Champaign, Rantoul and the UIPD.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s not me, it’s everybody else. I only get to do this because of everybody who supports me,” Comtois said. “It’s my job; it’s kind of funny I get an award to do my job.”

