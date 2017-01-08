Annual scout jamboree this weekend in Rantoul

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Hundreds of scouts will descend on Rantoul this weekend for the annual scout jamboree on the grounds of the Rantoul airport.
Space Jam 11 will be held Friday, Aug. 4-Sunday, Aug. 7.
The event is a time of training and activities — giving scouts a chance to earn a number of merit badges.
Registration opens and camp set-up gets underway Friday evening. Inflatables will be available.
Saturday marks the busiest day of the weekend with events such as instruction in movie making, kayaking and swimming at 7 a.m.
A high-altitude balloon launch will be held at 7:30 a.m.
The day’s other activities range from archery to scuba diving to first aid.
The closing ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and a non-denominational service will be held. Awards will also be presented.
