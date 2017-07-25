In its 10th year, big truck show continues to grow

RANTOUL — Tom Reitz said he had no idea the TopGun Largecar Shootout would get so big when he started the event a decade ago on the grounds of the Rantoul airport.

Each year sees more big rigs roll into Rantoul. Reitz expects more than 200 semi tractors and trailers to be part of this year’s show, which is set for this weekend — the 10th annual shootout.

“It just keeps getting bigger,” the Gifford trucker said last week. “I think we started out with 30 trucks.”

Why has the show grown so much? Word of mouth and advertising.

Reitz also expects at least 30 vendors to be on hand, from those selling food to those selling truck parts and related material. There is even one from Pennsylvania who sells mini-replica trucks.

Two national magazines will be represented — “LargeCar Mag” from Pennsylvania and “10-4” out of California.

The show runs Friday through Sunday.

Registration and truck parking begin at 9 a.m. Friday. That is also the opening time of the beer garden sponsored by Shooters Bar & Grill.

A drivers meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the tent, and then at dusk, the parade of lights begins as rigs head from Rantoul to Thomasboro and back on U.S. 45.

A kiddie pull, jake brake competition, drag truck exhibition and stereo competition highlight Saturday’s activities, which will also include a light show and judging.

Smoke N Whiskey band will perform from 8 p.m.-midnight.

Truck awards will be presented Sunday morning.

The DJ Bob Bass will play music throughout the show.

Entry to the show is free all three days.



TopGun Largecar Shootout

10th annual show

Rantoul airport

(Free entrance)



Friday, July 28

9 a.m., registration and truck parking

Beer garden opens

6 p.m., drivers meeting in the big tent

Dusk, Parade of lights, Rantoul to Thomasboro and back.



Saturday, July 29

9 a.m., registration and truck parking

Kiddie pull registration for ages 5-12

Noon, Beer garden opens

Noon, Registration ends — trucks — trophy classes

1 p.m., Kiddie pull

4 p.m., jake brake competition

5 p.m., drag truck exhibition

6 p.m., stereo competition

Following competition, jake brake awards at big tent

Dusk, light show and judging on show lot

8 p.m.-midnight, band Smoke N Whiskey



Sunday, July 30

9 a.m., show opens

9:30 a.m., truck awards



DJ Bob Bass will provide music throughout the show.







