County HCE fundraiser garage sale set

The Champaign County Home, Community and Education will hold its sixth annual fundraiser garage sale from 4-7 p.m Friday, July 28, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
The event will be held at the Farm Bureau building, 801 Country Fair Drive, Champaign.
There will be a large number of items to choose from.
