'Elf' to be shown Saturday at Movies in the Park

RANTOUL — Movies in the Park will be held at dusk Saturday, July 15, at Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center.
Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce will partner with the Rantoul Police Department to raise awareness for the Shop with a Cop program.
The movie to be shown is “Elf.”
People are encouraged to bring their chairs, blankets and “holiday cheer.”
