Church sets food distribution at CSC

RANTOUL — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Gifford will sponsor a food distribution Thursday, July 20, at Community Service Center, 520 E. Wabash Ave.

Distribution will begin at approximately 6 p.m. and continue until 7:30 p.m. or when the food runs out.

Low-income residents of Champaign County are eligible for the program.

Participants should bring a box and ID with current address. There is a limit of one recipient per household. Call CSCNCC at 893-1530 with questions.



