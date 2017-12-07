Church sets food distribution at CSC

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Gifford will sponsor a food distribution Thursday, July 20, at Community Service Center, 520 E. Wabash Ave.
Distribution will begin at approximately 6 p.m. and continue until 7:30 p.m. or when the food runs out.
Low-income residents of Champaign County are eligible for the program.
Participants should bring a box and ID with current address. There is a limit of one recipient per household. Call CSCNCC at 893-1530 with questions.
