Resume prep workshop set July 12

RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library will hold a facilitated resume preparation workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.
The workshop is for people who want to get back to work and need to spruce up their resume.
Participants should bring their data and a laptop, if possible.
The library is located at 106 W. Flessner Ave.
